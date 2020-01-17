Ambati predicts Praja Rajyam fate to JSP

Amaravati: Reacting to alliance between the BJP and the Jana Sena party (JSP), the YSRCP MLA Amabati Rambabu on Thursday criticised JSP president Pawan Kalyan for his political vacillation.

At a press conference at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Rambabu skewered Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the seven-month old YSRCP government. The JSP chief, he said, had allied with BJP, TDP and Left parties in the past at various stages and later withdrawn from the alliances. It showed his political vacillations, he said. The Jana Sena Party too would meet the fate of his brother Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party which was merged with the Congress and thus it was wiped out, he felt.

Rambabu said the BJP and JSP could not influence voters in the recent elections and such alliances are quite common ahead of elections. The YSRCP would not give much credence to the alliance. But the party would react to adverse comments being made by the JSP against YSRCP government, he added.

Pawan Kalyan, YSRCP leader said, claimed that he had fought for Special Category Status. He questioned why did Pawan Kalyan enter into alliance with the BJP without demanding for Special Category Status.

Decrying the criticism by the JSP chief's criticism against the State government, Rambabu said how was it possible to assess the government's performance in just seven months. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is working day and night to usher in transparency in administration. He is striving to eliminate corruption and ensure that the government's scheme reach the people. The government has already introduced several welfare schemes for all sections of people.

The YSRCP leader criticised Pawan Kalyan and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to criticise the government. Pawan Kalyan wanted to partner with any party. But, the YSRCP is not afraid of any party. The party came to power without any alliance and it is moving ahead by fulfilling all promises, he said.

Rambabu said Naidu had sent his party MPs Sujana Chowdary, C M Ramesh and others to the BJP and now the same person encouraged Pawan to enter into ab alliance with the Saffron party. Recalling the earlier criticism of Pawan Kalyan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Special Category Status issue, the MLA said the JSP leader called the special package as "two spoiled laddus."