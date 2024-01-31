Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Ambati Rambabu criticises Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan
Ambati Rambabu criticises Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their supporterssupporters stating that they belong to Kauravas. Rambabu said that Chief Minister Jagan's vision is focused on welfare for the poor, while Naidu lacks a clear vision and is compared to poison. Rambabu also questions the readiness of Naidu and Kalyan, sarcastically asking if they are prepared for certain situations. Finally, Rambabu predicts that Naidu, his son Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan, and their supporters will leave state after the 2024 elections.
