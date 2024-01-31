  • Menu
Ambati Rambabu criticises Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan

Ambati Rambabu criticises Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan
Ambati Rambabu criticises Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their supporterssupporters stating that they belong to Kauravas. Rambabu said that...

Ambati Rambabu criticises Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their supporterssupporters stating that they belong to Kauravas. Rambabu said that Chief Minister Jagan's vision is focused on welfare for the poor, while Naidu lacks a clear vision and is compared to poison. Rambabu also questions the readiness of Naidu and Kalyan, sarcastically asking if they are prepared for certain situations. Finally, Rambabu predicts that Naidu, his son Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan, and their supporters will leave state after the 2024 elections.



