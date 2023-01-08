Ambati Rambabu fires on Pawan and Naidu, says no importance to their meeting

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has accused Pawan Kalyan has no moral values and will act at the behest of Chandrababu. Stating that Pawan-Chandrababu meeting is not a key development for those who think, TDP and Janasena are not different, Ambati said that both the parties are same.



Minister Ambati Rambabu commented that Pawan Kalyan will come to rescue Chandrababu whenever latter is in trouble. He said that YSRCP will win 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh no matter Chandrababu and Pawan come together in the next elections.

Ambati Rambabu said that Pawan Kalyan has floated the party just to protect Chandrababu. "It was not a meeting for the preservation of democracy. It was just a meeting for the preservation of the Telugu Desam Party," he asserted adding that the Kapu community should know realise the truth behind Pawan Kalyan's actions.