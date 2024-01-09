Ambati Rambabu flays Naidu, Pawan, says both has no residences in AP

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu criticized both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, stating that they do not have their own residences in the state and yet they are aiming to challenge Chief Minister Jagan. He highlighted the transparency of CM Jagan by pointing out the distribution of Rs. 3000 to senior citizens as evidence.

Rambabu expressed his confidence that no one can surpass Jagan, who has made a lasting impression on the people. Subsequently, pensions were distributed to senior citizens in the presence of mandal public representatives, chief leaders, officers, and staff from various departments.