Amaravati: YSRCP Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said it was unlawful to leak location of the capital city before it was announced and accused then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in illegal practices and leaking the government secrets even after taking oath as Chief Minister.

Addressing at a media conference at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Thursday, Rambabu said Naidu, his son Lokesh and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan were trying to intensify the protest for their political interests only.

Besides, media supporting TDP was also trying to highlight the issue unnecessarily.

Repeating the charge that Naidu's close aides had purchased the lands in capita city region before the announcement, he asked the TDP chief to be ready for consequences, including going behind the bars, for indulging in irregularities and insider trading.

He said Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari, instead of donating bangles for the protesting farmers, should return the lands that were purchased in the capital region. "Why Bhuvaneswari was showing so much affection and sympathy on this specific protest when she was not concerned about several other issues that took place in the past?' he said.

Bhuvaneswari had not come out during the Godavari Pushakaralu incident where dozens died in stampede and even when her father NT Rama Rao was betrayed and politically backstabbed, he added. "Was it the love for the people of capital city or fear of losing their business?' he said.

Rambabu suspected a conspiracy behind the sudden sympathy towards the capital city region people and added that Bhuvaneswari was worried about properties of her husband and son.

He cautioned capital region people to be careful with Naidu as he could turn a murder into suicide to come to power.

Rambabu assured the people of capital region that the government would give them developed plots and said the development would be decentralised based on the High Power Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reports.