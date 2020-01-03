Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rambabu said it was unlawful to leak location of the capital city

Ambati Rambabu said it was unlawful to leak location of the capital cityYSRCP MLAS Ambati Rambabu and Topudurthii Prakash Reddy addressing a press conference at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday
Highlights

Amaravati: YSRCP Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said it was unlawful to leak location of the capital city before it was announced and accused then...

Amaravati: YSRCP Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said it was unlawful to leak location of the capital city before it was announced and accused then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in illegal practices and leaking the government secrets even after taking oath as Chief Minister.

Addressing at a media conference at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Thursday, Rambabu said Naidu, his son Lokesh and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan were trying to intensify the protest for their political interests only.

Besides, media supporting TDP was also trying to highlight the issue unnecessarily.

Repeating the charge that Naidu's close aides had purchased the lands in capita city region before the announcement, he asked the TDP chief to be ready for consequences, including going behind the bars, for indulging in irregularities and insider trading.

He said Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari, instead of donating bangles for the protesting farmers, should return the lands that were purchased in the capital region. "Why Bhuvaneswari was showing so much affection and sympathy on this specific protest when she was not concerned about several other issues that took place in the past?' he said.

Bhuvaneswari had not come out during the Godavari Pushakaralu incident where dozens died in stampede and even when her father NT Rama Rao was betrayed and politically backstabbed, he added. "Was it the love for the people of capital city or fear of losing their business?' he said.

Rambabu suspected a conspiracy behind the sudden sympathy towards the capital city region people and added that Bhuvaneswari was worried about properties of her husband and son.

He cautioned capital region people to be careful with Naidu as he could turn a murder into suicide to come to power.

Rambabu assured the people of capital region that the government would give them developed plots and said the development would be decentralised based on the High Power Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reports.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments3 Jan 2020 12:18 AM GMT

Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments

Global warming behind river ice cover loss
Global warming behind river ice cover loss
India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March
India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March
Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs
Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs
Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March
Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March


Top