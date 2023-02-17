Ambati Rambabu visits Polavaram, denies TDP's claims on the project

A team of MPs and MLAs visited Polavaram on Friday under the leadership of AP Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu. The team inspected the project from a hill view after the construction of the lower coffer dam was completed. MPs Kotagiri Sridhar, Margani Bharat, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Talari Venkatarao and Dhanalakshmi Polavaram inspected the progress of the works.

Later, Minister Ambati Rambabu told the media that people will not believe TDP's propaganda. "We are working sincerely for the completion of Polavaram," Ambati said adding that Chandrababu has no right to speak on Polavaram and challenged that Chandrababu's claim that 72 percent has been completed is a blatant lie.

He said Chandrababu who failed to build Polavaram is spreading false news on the government and recalled that the diaphragm wall was constructed instead of coffer dam in TDP regime only to destroyed the project.

Minister Ambati Rambabu said that YSRCP government is working with sincerity to complete the Polavaram project and is trying to make up for the losses made by Chandrababu. He said there was no expenditure on R&R during Chandrababu's tenure and was spent by YSRCP government.