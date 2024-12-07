Ambedkar remembered on death anniversary

Ongole: Continuing the ideologies of BR Ambedkar is the best tribute the next generations can pay, said the officials, public representatives, and leaders of communities observing the 68th death anniversary of the national leader here on Friday.

Speaking after garlanding the statues of Ambedkar and paying rich tributes to him along with others, collector A Thameem Ansariya said the younger generations should remember the services and sacrifices of Dr Ambedkar and take inspiration from his life.

Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Sathya said that the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar is the reason for justice for the backward and downtrodden classes in society and is an inspiration for the welfare programmes of the government.

Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar said that Ambedkar bestowed reservations to the downtrodden classes and provided an opportunity to better their lives.

Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha said one cannot limit Ambedkar to a specific community, but he is the leader for everyone.

At the District Police Office, SP AR Damodar, and the other police personnel garlanded the photograph of Dr Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to him. The SP highlighted the efforts of Dr Ambedkar to fight against discrimination against the women and downtrodden and worked for the development of women, dalits, and backward classes, and the eradication of caste.

At the programme held at Andhra Kesari University, the Vice-Chancellor DVR Murthy, Registrar Prof B Haribabu, University college principal Dr Rajamohan, NSS Coordinator Dr M Harsha Preetham Dev, and others paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

At the programme held at the YSR Congress Party office in Ongole, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole town in-charge Chunduri Ravi, town president Katari Sankar and others paid tributes to

Ambedkar.