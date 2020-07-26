Amid spike in coronavirus cases, Kadapa to go for lockdown

Lockdown in Kadapa: Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the district wise lockdown process is going on once again. Many district administrations are already on alert and imposing lockdown and curfews. Off late, the Kadapa district administration will start from tomorrow. Coronavirus cases are being recorded in the Kadapa district at a record level. On Saturday alone, 294 cases were reported in Kadapa districts taking to a total of 4361 cases. Kadapa authorities have taken a crucial decision to control the coronavirus as the number of cases is increasing.

Authorities have decided to implement a lockdown in Kadapa from tomorrow where the shops are allowed until 10 am. Authorities and police have already launched a campaign to close shops after 10 am. People were warned not to come out after 10 a.m. under any circumstances. Police have appealed to the public to co-operate in the prevention of coronavirus and warned that strict action shall be taken if the rules are violated and come out

Lockdown has already been announced in the Nellore district in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. While lockdown is being implemented in Gudur, Atmakuru, Venkatagiri, Kavali, Sangam, and Sullurupeta in the district, restrictions have now been imposed in Nellore town as well. On the other hand, the severity of cases is high in three districts of Rayalaseema. Thousands of cases are being reported in Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts.

Meanwhile, on Saturday as many as 7,813 were new coronavirus cases reported and 52 Covid-19 patients succumbed while 3,208 were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged so far to 43,255 and the gross toll 985. The state now has 44,431 active cases while East Godavari continued the alarming trend by registering 1,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, its neighbouring West Godavari reported 1,012 cases.