Amit Shah dials to CM YS Jagan, inquires about the implementation of lockdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly telephoned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss on the strategies followed in implementing lockdown. Jagan briefed the Home Minister about the actions being taken by Andhra Pradesh in the wake of coronavirus cases. CM Jagan said that AP stands first to hold the highest number of tests per one million population. The AP CMO office posted this on Twitter.





సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌కు కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్‌ షా ఫోన్‌. లాక్‌డౌన్‌ పరిణామాలు, తర్వాత అనుసరించాల్సిన వ్యూహంపైనా చర్చ. రాష్ట్రంలో తీసుకుంటున్న చర్యలను వివరించిన సీఎం‌. ప్రతి మిలియన్‌ జనాభాకు అత్యధిక పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించిన రాష్ట్రంగా ప్రథమ స్థానంలో ఉన్నామన్న సీఎం.

On the other hand, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are on the rise with as many as 81 new cases taking the tally to 1097. The Andhra Pradesh Government has released the Health Bulletin this morning about the number of cases increased in the past 24 hours.

As per the media health bulletin, 231 persons have recovered and discharged, and 31 have reported dead. Of the 81 new cases reported today, Krishna district has the highest number of 52 coronavirus cases followed by West Godavari 12, Kurnool 4, Prakasam 3, Kadapa 3 Guntur 3 and two each from Anantapur and East Godavari. A total of 6768 samples were taken from 9 am yesterday to 9 am this morning.