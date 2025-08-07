Live
- Meta Contractors Accessed Private AI Chats Containing Personal Data: Report
- Didn't order closure of `Kabutarkhanas', says Bombay HC, `but people's health is important'
- Treachery, a friend betrayed: Mayawati on Trump imposing steep tariffs on India
- IMD warns of heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal
- Tottenham midfielder James Maddison to have surgery on ruptured ACL
- SCs internal quota report placed before K'taka cabinet; special meeting on Aug 16
- Siba Prasad Mohanty appointed first MD of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company
- PM Modi greets people on National Handloom Day
- Eating 3 servings of French fries every week could raise diabetes risk by 20 per cent, study finds
- NABARD, IIT-Roorkee drafting 'Handloom Roadmap' for Assam
Amity University announces plans to enhance Telangana's Education Sector
Highlights
Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, has announced plans to contribute significantly to the development of the education sector in Telangana...
Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, has announced plans to contribute significantly to the development of the education sector in Telangana following a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM's official residence in Delhi.
During the meeting, Chauhan expressed gratitude to CM Reddy for the state cabinet’s endorsement of establishing Amity University in Telangana. He revealed that the university is set to sign an agreement with the state’s Skill Development University, aiming to collaborate on various skill development initiatives. Chauhan emphasised Amity’s established reputation for exceptional facilities and quality education, pledging to make strides in enhancing educational standards in the state.
Next Story