Amma Vodi Applicants sans white ration cards left out

Guntur: The State government is not considering the applications of those who do not have white ration cards for 'Amma Vodi' scheme to sanction the benefit of Rs 15,000.

Parents of the children who went to Village or Ward Secretariats to check their children's names in the beneficiaries' list were disappointed, when their child's name was missing in the list. When they checked their children's names, the website displayed that they do not possess white ration card.

The government so far found 42 lakh eligible students studying from Class-1 to senior Intermediate under the scheme. According to sources, 20 per cent of the students do not have white ration cards. More than eight lakh eligible applicants did not possess white ration cards.

Parents recall that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the benefit under 'Amma Vodi' scheme to all poor families whether they possessed white ration cards or not.

The government announced that it will inquire about the income regarding those who do not have white ration cards through the volunteers. But the parents complain that the volunteers never visited their house.

They point out that when they visited Village or Ward Secretariats, the volunteers were not found. A woman P Sitamma said, "When I asked for the reasons for rejection of my son's application in the school, they suggested to me to meet the volunteer for information.

The Village volunteers asked me to file fresh application. I have to fill the application, attach Aadhaar proof, income proof, bank passbook xerox again. I don't believe that I will get the benefit on January 9."

Sources in the government informed that the government rejected applications of those who consumed more than three hundred units per month on an average during the last six months as they are not eligible to get benefit under the Amma Vodi scheme.

Guntur DEO R S Ganga Bhavani said, "They will get clarity soon on what the government will do for the applicants without white ration cards for Amma Vodi scheme and waiting for further orders."