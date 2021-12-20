Amravati: Tipplers in high spirits

Amravati: Tipplers were on cloud nine as the State Government slashed the prices of liquor. According to officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), the prices declined by 15 per cent to 20 per cent on various IMFL brands. The new prices have come into force from Sunday.

According to reports from Amalapuram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, Tirupati and other places, tipplers broke coconuts and gave harathi to the liquor shops. Huge queues were seen in front of the liquor shops. At some places like Tirupati, there was some technical glitch in the morning as the online rates were not updated for some time. But once the rates were updated, the sales had seen a sudden spurt. A guzzler Ramakrishna in Tirupati said that he was very happy that the prices had come down. He said he had purchased an additional bottle of his favourite brand.

In Amalapuram, a worker said he felt very happy when he came to know that the prices had been reduced. He can now buy more liquor. Liquor shop owners told The Hans India that their sales had registered an increase. Sources said normally the daily sales used to be about Rs 55 crore to Rs 60 crore but on Sunday following the reduction in prices, the sales were over Rs 75 crore.