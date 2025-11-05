Live
Amrit Sarovar works inspected
Guntur: Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected the development works of the Model Amrit Sarovar at Vengalayapalem on Tuesday.
The village tank at Vengalayapalem in Guntur Rural Mandal is being developed under the Model Amrit Sarovar scheme.
Arrangements are being made to organise the National Watershed Programme at Vengalayapalem on November 11. The district collector reviewed the progress and instructed officials to speed up the works.
Additional commissioner of Rural Development department CP Reddy, directors YVK Shanmukha Kumar and M Shiva Prasad, Project Director of District Water Management Agency V Shankar, MPDO Srinivas were present.
