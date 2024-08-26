Live
Just In
AMTZ launches indigenous RT PCR kit for Mpox
Visakhapatnam: A spart of its medical breakthrough, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has set up a diagnostic technology ErbaMDx Monkeypox RT PCR kit.
Following the growing concerns of Monkeypox cases, the indigenous Mpox testing kit was launched in collaboration with Transasia Diagnostics.
Validated by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the components of the kit have a 12-month shelf life.
The development marks a significant move towards indigenous healthcare technology, contributing to epidemic preparedness.
The Mpox kits have gone through rigorous validation from the ICMR. It received emergency authorization from the CDSCO.
According to MD and founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma, the Mpox RT PCR kit symbolises major achievement of the AMTZ towards the nation. It also underlines the AMTZ’s commitment in moving towards healthcare technology, he stated.
The kit has zero cross-reactivity and is thus equipped with accuracy and reliability.
In times of Covid-19 pandemic, AMTZ has been successful in manufacturing rapid testing kits and other medical supplies, includingventilators.