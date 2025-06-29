AMTZ’s S&T cluster highlighted as India’s eight strategic innovation hubs

Visakhapatnam: In a significant boost to Vizag’s growing scientific stature, the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) placed the city on India’s science and technology map, said MD and Founder CEO of AMTZ Dr. Jitendra Sharma.

Sharing the Vizag Science and Technology Cluster’s broader mission, Dr. Jitendra Sharma said, “The Vizag S&T Cluster is a catalyst for convergence—linking science, industry, and innovation. We’re translating this synergy into self-reliant healthcare solutions that advance Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

During a high-level meeting held in New Delhi, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Sood released the Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters Annual Report 2024–25, featuring the Vizag Science and Technology Cluster based at AMTZ as one of the country’s eight strategic innovation hubs.

Launched in 2024, the Vizag Science and Technology Cluster is the youngest of India’s S&T Clusters but has already made its mark by fostering collaboration across medical technology, automation, circular economy, advanced materials, and e-waste management. Spearheaded by AMTZ, the cluster brings together researchers, startups, industry, and academic institutions to create scalable impact through technology. Located within Asia’s largest medical technology park AMTZ, the Vizag S&T Cluster launched several impactful initiatives. Among them is a sustainable e-waste management facility ‘e-yantram’ being developed in collaboration with the National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), supporting scientific collection, dismantling, and recycling of electronic waste.

Beyond infrastructure, the cluster is fostering collaboration between industry and academia through initiatives like the Vizag S&T Cluster Industry Meet.