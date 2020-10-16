Amul dairy representatives visited Madanapalle Dairy unit in Chittoor

Amul dairy representatives visited the Chittoor District Madanapalle dairy plant and milk chilling centres in rural villages on Friday. They observed the things over milk-producing and processing methods which were implemented by the local women's groups. It may be noted that as part of AP state government initiation Amul company team visited the Rayalaseema districts to examine the possibilities for developing the dairy industry in these districts on the Amul model.

Chittoor District Collector Narayan Bharath Gupta and Join collector Development Veerabramham accompanied the Amul team. In this connection they explained to them over the present turnover of the Madanapalle dairy , procuring of milk capacity per day and involvement of women groups in dairy activities. Collector N Bharath Gupta told the media at Madanapalle that as part of AP state government invitation, Gujarat Amul dairy company team of officials visited the dairy and studied various aspects, they will submit their report shortly to the government.

On the basis of their report, the state government will implement few reforms in the dairy sector in Rayalaseema districts like Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts.