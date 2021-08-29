An effective deterrent to youth's alcohol addiction

It is really an innovative survey that was never witnessed earlier either in print media or new channels. I congratulate The Hans India for taking initiative to curb the anomalies of liquor front.

Undoubtedly, linking Aadhaar card with the liquor sales would certainly reduce the liquor consumption. Obviously, young generation, particularly the students, will restrict their liquor adiction, keeping in view their future.

Aadhaar card reflects the status of each invidual in respect of his eligible criteria. I sincerely appeal to the authorities concerned to make it mandatory of linking Aadhaar with liquor sales.

D Padamaja, District Employment Officer, Chittoor