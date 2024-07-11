An efficient leader who lets his actions speak louder than words!

Visakhapatnam : Belonging to the Kapu community, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu drew inspiration from none other than mega star K Chiranjeevi in foraying into politics.

A businessman till then, Ramesh Babu turned into a politician and tested political waters in 2009 by joining the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). Soon, he got an opportunity to contest from Pendurthi constituency. Even as a maiden contestant, Ramesh Babu tasted success in the first elections he contested from.

Back then, Ramesh Babu was one of the 18 MLAs who won across Andhra Pradesh from the PRP. Subsequently, the PRP was merged with the Congress Party. Following which, Ramesh Babu switched loyalties to TDP.

In 2014, he contested as Elamanchili candidate from the TDP ticket and won for the second time. However, in 2019, he faced his first failure by contesting from the same seat. After a while, he joined the YSRCP.

A calm-going person by nature, Ramesh Babu is known to be having a ‘no-nonsense attitude’ could not survive longer in the YSRCP despite the party high command offering him the post of Visakhpatnam district president. As he realised that he was not given due importance in the party, Ramesh Babu bid adieu to the YSRCP and eventually joined Jana Sena Party.

As an alliance candidate, Ramesh Babu contested from Pendurthi in 2024 polls and emerged victorious with a whopping majority of 81,870 votes.

Whatever the constituency Ramesh Babu got elected from, he is known to commit 100 per cent to the constituency and strive hard towards its development.