An innovative idea
Highlights
Linkage of Aadhaar identity for liquor sales is really an innovative idea which should be implemented by both the Central and the State governments
As a result of linking the Aadhaar number of liquor consumers, quantity consumed can be easily ascertained.
It will also help the government as the sale of liquor will be 100% transparent.
For the consumer, there would be no black marketing or dealer charging higher rates.
I sincerely suggest to the authorities concerned to make it mandatory to link the liquor sales with Aadhar card.
C Anjaneya Prasad, Chittoor
