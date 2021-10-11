  • Menu
An innovative idea

C Anjaneya Prasad
C Anjaneya Prasad

Highlights

Linkage of Aadhaar identity for liquor sales is really an innovative idea which should be implemented by both the Central and the State governments.

As a result of linking the Aadhaar number of liquor consumers, quantity consumed can be easily ascertained.

It will also help the government as the sale of liquor will be 100% transparent.

For the consumer, there would be no black marketing or dealer charging higher rates.

I sincerely suggest to the authorities concerned to make it mandatory to link the liquor sales with Aadhar card.

C Anjaneya Prasad, Chittoor

