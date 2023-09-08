  • Menu
An Intermediate first year student allegedly commits suicide

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

A minor student staying in a hostel allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: A minor student staying in a hostel allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam.

The first year Intermediate student from Boyapalem took the extreme step by hanging herself.

The body of the girl was shifted to King George Hospital mortuary for postmortem. However, reasons for the extreme step are yet to be known.

The police identified the student was from Cheepurupalli Karakam village of Vizianagaram district. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

X