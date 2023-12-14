Anakapalli: BCs totally neglected by YSRCP govt says Nara Lokesh

Anakapalli : TDP is known for striving for the welfare of the BCs and justice would be meted out to the community only when the TDP returns to power, asserted party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

During his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra taken out at Payakaraopeta on Wednesday, Lokesh took stock of the issues brought to his notice by the BC community representatives.

He recalled that the TDP created reservation for them in local bodies and the Aadarana scheme was implemented by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the welfare of the community. “Several local postings were also given to the BCs during the TDP’s regime. However, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated the community by merely confining to delivering speeches stating ‘my BCs and my SCs’,” he remarked.

In an interaction with the BC representatives, Lokesh said the CM has neglected the community ever since the YSRCP came to power.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is a brand ambassador for taking a U-turn and he has mastered the art of not keeping the promises made, Lokesh pointed out.

In a memorandum submitted to Lokesh, Etikoppaka Sugar Factory workers said that the payment of their salaries has been pending for the past 16 months. Further, the workers told Lokesh that the unit at Etikoppaka was the first sugar factory launched under the cooperative sector. Soon after the chairman system came into effect, Lokesh said, the management is showing losses and that is one of the reasons why the workers did not get salaries.

Responding to the workers’ woes, Lokesh said Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised to reopen all the closed sugar factories, did not make any attempt to do so after forming the government. “I assure that the factory will certainly regain its past glory once the TDP forms the government,” announced.

At Saripallipalem, the fishermen community lamented that the officials are not issuing death certificates to the family members when fishermen die while fishing. Also, they mentioned that compensation was not paid to them for the loss of boats during natural disasters. “Injustice is meted to the fishermen community and issues faced by the community would be resolved if the TDP gets elected again,” he responded.

Later, Lokesh interacted with the coir industry workers and took stock of their challenges.

Referring to displaced families of Bangarammapalem and Kapula Vathada of S Rayavaram mandal, Lokesh promised them that their issue would be resolved once the TDP returns to power.