Anakapalli: Call for concrete measures to conserve water resources

Anakapalli: Joint Secretary of Jal Shakti Abhiyan Sumita Davra said that groundwater level can be augmented through rainwater conservation techniques.

Addressing a review meeting held at Anakapalli Collector's office on Friday, she said the responsibility to save water and pass it on to the next generation rests on every individual as it is only through conservative measures, water resources could be protected.

The Joint Secretary appealed to the public to consider serious measures to protect water resources for the future generations by increasing water reserves across the country. She directed District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash to form a committee at the district-level and monitor the works in progress and the ones completed in the district.

Sumita Davra said mission-mode water conservation campaign Jal Shakti Abhiyan was introduced to identify the ponds in the district and develop them. District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash briefed the employment guarantee scheme and its status in the district.

He said the availability of water has increased significantly in 24 mandals of the district by developing ponds and canals through employment guarantee scheme works.

District Water Management Agency in-charge project director R Purnima, Fisheries Department JD Lakshmana Rao, Animal Husbandry Department AD Prasada Rao, District Education Officer B Lingeswara Reddy and other department officials were present.