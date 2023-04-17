Anakapalli: Deputy CM exhorts farmers to adopt natural farming

Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu said farmers should come forward to adopt natural farming for better yields by using organic cultivation methods during crop production.

Attending a programme held as part of the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Nature Farming (APCNF), the Deputy Chief Minister advised the farmers to follow profitable methods while farming. He appealed to the farmers to adopt natural cultivation methods to achieve higher yields.

The APCNF organised a kharif action plan at Taruva village of Devarapalli mandal in Anakapalli district here on Sunday. District officials said through the programme, they were creating awareness among farmers in 164 villages of the district. The platform aims to encourage 38,550 farmers to cultivate crops in 45,083 acres with the assistance of 7,925 Self-Help Groups across the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mutyala Naidu unveiled the posters and leaflets related to the programme and handed over seeds to the farmers.

Taruva village sarpanch Gompa Varahalamma, DPM Lacchanna, regional officers Prakash Hemasundar, additional DPM Govind, agriculture staff and farmers of four mandals were present.