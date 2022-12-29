Anakapalli district police bring down road accidents

Anakapalli: This year, Anakapalli district police achieved desired results in bringing down road accidents.

Sharing the annual report here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli district, Gowthami Sali said the percentage of road accidents has come down by 8 per cent and death toll by 4 percent compared to last year.

In 2021, 347 persons lost their lives in 341 road accident cases in the district. With special focus kept on road safety awareness drives, the police were able to curb the accidents this year. The 2022 statistics indicate that 333 people died in 314 road accident cases. While 74 drunken drive cases were registered last year, the cases have gone up to 2,645 this year.

In terms of traffic violation, the department registered 2.21 lakh cases. As a part of 'Operation Parivarthana', the SP said, 84,148 kilos of ganja were destroyed in February. Again in December, 2.55 lakh kilos of cannabis were set afire. In line with controlling the sale of illicit liquor, the district police destroyed 8,664 litres of illicit liquor seized in different cases. Out of 389 property offence cases registered, the police resolved 193 cases. Of them, Rs 1.24 crore was recovered. Among the murders registered in 2021, the district recorded 16 murders, while 13 were witnessed this year. The SP said most of the cases were related to family disputes. However, the cyber-crimes in the district have increased as 59 such cases were registered thus far.