Anakapalli district police launch awareness campaign

Anakapalli: District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti inaugurated a dedicated vehicle here on Tuesday launched for the awareness campaign carried out by Anakapalli district police. The campaign aims at creating awareness about different crimes against women, children and cyber crime and promotes the use of Disha App and other safety measures to be considered to battle against the crimes. The district police will also educate people on traffic awareness, drug eradication, gambling and other social evils and services rendered by the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said, "It's the first-of-its-kind initiative of the Anakapalli district police. The specially designed vehicle will reach out to the public in every village, town, schools and colleges of the district.

The SHOs and Cls concerned are given the responsibility to conduct awareness sessions for people, how they can reach the police and explain what the Anakapalli police are doing for them."

Visitors Monitoring System (VMS) was introduced by the Anakapalli Police to prevent any untoward incident. Also, 'Supervue' mobile app installation in hotels and lodges will be connected to the police control room.