Anakapalli police crack TG murder case in eight hours

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district police arrested a person, who brutally killed a transgender. However, eight hours after the incident occurred, the accused was arrested by the district police.

Briefing the case details here on Thursday, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha assured that stringent action would be taken against the accused.

On March 18th, Kasimkota police received information that a dead body was identified under a bridge near Bayyavaram village. They found a woman’s arm and bottom part of the body.

Anakapalli DSP Shravani and other senior officials visited the spot and investigated in detail. According to preliminary evidence, the victim was identified as Deepu alias Dileep Kumar (35), a transgender.

During the investigation, the police nabbed the accused on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Durga Prasad alias Bunny who was in a relationship with the TG for the past four years.

The accused got suspicious of Deepu’s character and had an intention of marrying another girl. He also robbed Deepu’s jewellery. The accused planned to kill her and cut her into pieces. Later, he threw the body parts in two different places.

The accused was arrested at the village of Visannapeta in Kasimkota mandal at 6.30 pm on Wednesday. The police seized the mobile phones of the deceased and accused, money from the accused. Speaking on the occasion, the Anakapalli SP warned that those committing crimes would not be spared. To crack the hijra murder case, the police formed eight teams under the direction of DSP Shravani with the advice of senior police officers, he added.

The SP congratulated the officers who cracked the case in such a short span. Kasimkota Inspector Swami Naidu, SIs Lakshman Rao and Manoj Kumar and other staff were present.