Anakapalli: Worker hurt as chemical spills into eye

Anakapalli: Manikanta, a worker at Actis Generic Pharma Private Limited got in contact with a solution accidentally while at work.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Parawada Pharma City. After providing first aid, he was shifted to LV Prasad Eye Hospital for further treatment.

Fortunately, the worker is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed the district officials to launch an inquiry into the incident. Deputy chief inspector of the industries G V V S Satyanarayana said that after the medical tests, the doctors informed that the worker is safe and he will attend the duty from Wednesday.