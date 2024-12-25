Live
- Shah stresses on using tech to rein in crime
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Journey Through India’s Political Evolution
- MLA Anirudh criticises TTD board
- Indian IT hiring: AI/data science roles to dominate job market
- A tribute to Atal Ji, the statesman who shaped India with his vision & resolve
- Christmas in India is much more than religious festivity
- Tirupati: UTF office-bearers elected unanimously
- Tirupati: SP seeks public cooperation to check crimes
- State govt committed to protect Wakf lands: Shariff
- Tirupati: 8 held; 69 red sanders logs seized
Just In
Anakapalli: Worker hurt as chemical spills into eye
Highlights
Anakapalli: Manikanta, a worker at Actis Generic Pharma Private Limited got in contact with a solution accidentally while at work.The incident...
Anakapalli: Manikanta, a worker at Actis Generic Pharma Private Limited got in contact with a solution accidentally while at work.
The incident happened on Tuesday at Parawada Pharma City. After providing first aid, he was shifted to LV Prasad Eye Hospital for further treatment.
Fortunately, the worker is said to be out of danger.
Meanwhile, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed the district officials to launch an inquiry into the incident. Deputy chief inspector of the industries G V V S Satyanarayana said that after the medical tests, the doctors informed that the worker is safe and he will attend the duty from Wednesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS