Anakapalli: YSRCP politicising distribution of TIDCO houses

Anakapalli: TDP former MLA and Anakapalli constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana said that it is not appropriate to politicise even the distribution of TIDCO houses to the poor in Anakapalli.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the former MLA alleged that the YSRCP leaders are trying to remove the names of the homeless poor from the TIDCO beneficiaries list in the district.

If the ruling party did injustice to any beneficiary, Govind warned that they would not remain quiet but would launch an agitation against the ruling party.

The former MLA alleged that the ruling party leaders were forcing the TIDCO beneficiaries to opt for plots instead of houses. He further alleged that the state government is threatening the beneficiaries through the volunteers.

The list of beneficiaries was finalised during the TDP regime, but the YSRCP leaders are focusing on allotting houses to their party activists by removing the eligible persons from the list to suit their convenience, the former MLA criticised. TDP state BC cell convener Malla Surendra, urban district vice president BSMK Jogi Naidu, state SC cell general secretary S Ganesh, TNTUC leader D Vishnu Chowdary participated in the conference held in Visakhapatnam.