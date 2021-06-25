Anandaiah herbal mix distributed in Markapur

Markapur: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy distributed Anandaiah's herbal mix to people at Markapur on Thursday. The local MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Municipal Chairman Chillamcherla Bala Murali Krishna, MP's son Magunta Raghava Reddy and others distributed the wonder mix to the local ward councillors and common people.

The MP said that they would conduct a similar distribution programme at all Assembly constituencies in the Ongole Parliament constituency.

Magunta explained that it is the P-type mix and should be consumed for only one day, and advised to take it in pea sizes on an empty stomach before 30 minutes of the breakfast and 30 minutes before the dinner on the same day.

Later, the councillors and local women felicitated the Magunta father and son duo with shawls and thanked them for bringing the wonder mix to Markapur and distributing the same to them.