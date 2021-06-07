Anandaiah medicine distribution begins in Krishnapatnam for the people of Sarvepalli constituency

After many obstacles, the distribution of Anandaiah medicine has finally started today. The medicine is being distributed at the CVR Foundation premises in Krishnapatnam. First, it will be distributed to the people of Sarvepalli constituency under the auspices of MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Authorities have taken steps to ensure that those who come to take the drug adhere to strict corona rules. Anandaish team will give medicine to the people of Sarvepalli and other places and later it will be supplied to other people.



Meanwhile, coronavirus victims and their relatives are flocking to Krishnapatnam as the government has given the green signal for the distribution of Anandaiah medicine. Earlier, Anandaiah had said that the medicine would be distributed to only Sarvepalli people but people were flocking with the intention of taking the drug in some way. With this, vigilant police has set up checkposts everywhere and took measures to prevent outsiders. Also section 144 was imposed in Krishnapatnam.



On the other hand, the war of words between the ruling and opposition parties over the issue of Anandaiah medicine distribution continued. Complaint lodged by Sesritha Technologies against former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy Krishnapatnam Port Police Station and warned Somireddy. The TDP strongly condemns the registration of the case against Somireddy. They are demanding that the case be withdrawn immediately.





