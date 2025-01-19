Amit Shah emphasizes Centre's commitment to AP development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the central government's dedication to the development of Andhra Pradesh (AP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDRF Rising Day celebrations held on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Shah inaugurated the NDRF 10th Battalion and highlighted the importance of the National Disaster Response Force in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

In his speech, Shah expressed gratitude to the people of AP for their support of the alliance, and emphasized that the government has made significant strides in disaster management and development initiatives. He pointed out that three key programs were simultaneously organized as part of the celebrations.

During the event, Shah lauded Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his administrative efficiency and commitment to the state's progress. He noted that Modi's government had allocated Rs. 3 lakh crore in assistance to AP over the past six months and specifically mentioned the allocation of Rs. 11,440 crore aimed at supporting the Visakhapatnam Steel Factory.

Shah addressed the concerns regarding the self-respect of Andhras linked to the steel plant issue, asserting that the central government has assured the people on this sensitive matter. He reminded attendees of the efforts made by Naidu in the construction of the state capital, Amaravati, which had reportedly faced delays in the past five years. With the alliance now in power, he assured that funding would be provided to resume development work.

In addition, Shah promised the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, deemed the lifeline of AP, by 2028, and announced a substantial Rs. 2 lakh crore allocation for Visakhapatnam's green energy initiatives. He also indicated plans for the establishment of an AIIMS facility with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crore and the construction of national highways totaling Rs. 1 lakh 20 thousand crore.

Emphasizing the importance of disaster preparedness, Shah stated that effective disaster management goes beyond mere relief efforts. He called for enhanced coordination among all departments to ensure a proactive approach to disaster response, highlighting the need to anticipate and prepare for potential disasters.

Shah extended his appreciation to the NDRF team for their dedication and prompt service, acknowledging their positive reputation among the public. "Wherever I go as Home Minister, people praise the NDRF team," he concluded.

The event was attended by key political figures, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and various Union Ministers. The virtual inauguration of the Tirupati Regional Forensic Science Lab was also part of the day's activities.