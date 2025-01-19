NDRF, NDA always come to rescue in case of disasters

Kondapavuluru (Krishna district): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in case of natural disasters, the NDRF will come to rescue and in case of man-made disasters like in Andhra Pradesh the NDA will come to the rescue of people. Don’t worry Modi and Chandrababu would overcome the problem and recover speedily. “Amaravati would be constructed at maximum speed. And Polavaram project would be completed and water would be provided to whole AP.

Amit Shah congratulated the officials of NDRF for creating a niche of their own across the world. In case of Disaster management India has become a global leader.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled the efforts of NDRF during the HudHud cyclone and Budameru floods in Vijayawada. The CM was confident that the state would become number one and the country would become number one or two by 2047. Polavaram project would be completed in two years. He appealed to the central government to extend help to overcome problems.

Pawan Kalyan addressing the gathering complimented the efforts of NDRF in rescuing people in case of disasters.

Director General Piyush Anand said that the NDRF has been upgrading the rescue technology by acquiring latest equipment and technology.

Amit Shah inaugurated the Tirupati NDRF Unit in virtual mode.

After declaring open the new premises of NIDM,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and K Ramamohan Naidu planted saplings on the premises of NIDM.

Chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, IT minister Lokesh, Home minister V Anitha, Excise minister Kollu Ravindra, BJP state president D Purandeswari, union ministers Bandi Sanjay, K Ramamohan Naidu, MPs, MLAs and others accompanied the union home minister.

Earlier, executive director of NIDM Rajendra Rathod informed the chief guest Ami Shah the importance of the southern camp.

Amit Shah and others went through the demonstration of rescue operations and rescue equipment in an exhibition.