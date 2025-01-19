Wanaparthy collector reviews on survey of welfare schemes

In a crucial move to ensure farmer welfare, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi convened a meeting with mandal-level officials at the Kothakota Municipality office on Sunday. The focus of the meeting was the ongoing survey aimed at identifying eligible farmers for various government welfare programs.

The Collector emphasized the importance of swiftly identifying agricultural lands, layouts, and properties converted for residential use to provide assurance benefits to authentic farmers. Following the meeting, Collector Surabhi, accompanied by Tahsildar, Municipal Commissioner, and agricultural officials, conducted a field inspection in the Dandugadda area under Kothakota Municipality to assess the agricultural lands directly.

During his address, Collector Surabhi stressed the government’s commitment to delivering benefits to genuine farmers and urged officials to expedite the land identification process. He instructed the team to strengthen efforts in identifying lands that have become unfit for agriculture, using revenue survey data as a basis.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for collaboration among Tahsildar, agricultural officers, and the Municipal Commissioner to effectively distinguish between agricultural and non-agricultural lands.

Regarding the Indiramma housing survey, the Collector directed officials to thoroughly verify the list, ensuring that real tenants and eligible beneficiaries are accurately identified.

The meeting was attended by Special Officer and ZP Deputy CEO Ramamaheshwar, Tahsildar Venkatesh, MPDO Chennamma, Municipal Commissioner, agricultural officers, and other staff, all of whom remain committed to the mission of facilitating farmer welfare in the district.