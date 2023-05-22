Anantapur: 3 sand reaches cleared for mining

Anantapur: District Collector M Gauthami has identified three more sand reaches to cater to the needs of people.

Presiding over the district sand committee meeting here on Sunday, Gauthami said that the sand reaches were in Pamidi, Illur village in Garladinne mandal and Karthanaparthi village in Kambadur mandal and the meeting passed a resolution approving the sand quarries. The collector asked the mining officials to take environmental clearance at the earliest and undertake sand mining.

She said that delay should not hamper construction activity. The SEB and mining authorities should keep inspecting the sand reaches and monitor sand mining.

Mining officers G Venkateswarlu, Tadipatri officer Nagaiah, groundwater DD Tippeswamy and DPO Prabhakararao participated.