Anantapur: 6,000 handloom weavers deprived of benefit

Anantapur: Weavers in the district are a frustrated lot as their position has become precarious with stiff competition from power looms on one hand and denial of welfare schemes to them on the other hand.

The prevailing situation is prompting many weavers to 'call it quits' to their handloom weaving profession and adopt themselves as daily wage labourers. Many of the weavers are also not covered under YSR Nethanna Nestham despite their knocking the doors of the Handlooms and Textiles Department office several times.

Many weavers are disappointed with the discriminative attitude of officials on political lines. They alleged that their names had been deleted from the beneficiaries list simply because of political considerations. More than 45,000 weavers' families are in the profession while the total weavers' population is around 1.50 lakh.

The YSRCP government is giving Rs 24,000 to each weavers' family every year. The government in 2019-20 extended the benefit to 27,338 beneficiaries. However in 2020-21, it had credited Rs 24,000 to 23,500 persons who had completed the geo-tagging of their handlooms.

More than 6,000 were left out post geo-tagging resulting in disappointment in the weavers' camp. A resurvey has bèen ordered to clear misgivings among the community.

Some weavers feel that there is no point in continuing the age-old profession and living on the losing side. They feel that those living under government welfare bracket are living far more comfortable lives than the weavers who are slogging day and night to make their both ends meet.

Assistant Director of Handlooms Ramesh speaking to The Hans India, clarified that injustice will not be done even to a single weaver. A re-survey is in progress, mistakes will be rectified and justice will be done to all genuine weavers.