Anantapur: 7 women fight elections in Anantapur district

Anantapur : As many as seven women candidates are in the fray battling to capture six Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency of Hindupur in the erstwhile Anantapur district. Out of seven women, four are from TDP while three belong to YSRCP. Of the three women from the ruling party, one is fighting for the Hindupur Parliamentary seat and two for Assembly seats.

The seven women are Paritala Sunitha, S Savitha, Bandaru Sravani and Palle Sindhura belonging to TDP and Usha Sricharan, Koduri Deepika and J Shantha of YSRCP.

Sunitha is fighting against Topudurthi Prakash Reddy of YSRCP in Raptadu constituency, S Savitha is fighting Usha Sricharan of YSRCP in Penukonda, Koduri Deepika is taking on film actor and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna in Hindupur, Palle Sindhura is fighting against sitting MLA Sridhar Reddy in Puttaparthi and Bandaru Sravani is facing off Veeranjaneyulu of YSRCP in Singanamala constituency and J Shantha is contesting against TDP veteran leader B K Parthasarathi in Hindupur Parliamentary constituency.

In Penukonda, Usha Sricharan of YSRCP is a non-local fighting a purely local but first time MLA candidate Savitha.



In Hindupur parliamentary constituency, J Shantha is a non-local fighting a veteran and local TDP leader B K Parthasarathi.



Koduri Deepika, a fresher, is fighting a veteran and high-profile film star and son of N T Rama Rao, Nandamuri Balakrishna in Hindupur Assembly constituency.



Bandaru Sravani is a senior TDP leader fighting a novice in politics Veeranjaneyulu of YSRCP in Singanamala. These women have made electoral battle in the United Anantapur district interesting, some of whom are facing giants and fighting ferociously against all odds.

