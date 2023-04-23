Anantapur: 'All striving for welfare of public are civil servants'

Anantapur : District Collector M Gauthami stated that the Civil Services Day does not mean IAS, IPS and IFS are the only civil servants but all who work for people's welfare are also civil servants. Participating in the 16th Civil Services Day along with Joint Collector Kethan Garg and SP K Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday, Gauthami stated that the welfare schemes meant for targeted people should reach them and the civil servants should ensure them with all sincerity and integrity. The Civil Services Day was observed on April 21 to create awareness on this objective. She said that all people's grievances should be given top weightage as people come with great expectations.

SP K Sreenivasa Rao said that there are no boundaries for rendering services to the poor and those who serve the poor gets the former's appreciation. Joint Collector Kethan Garg said that officials should also focus on their families' welfare. When families are healthy, officials can serve people effectively.

DFO Sandeep Krupakar, Assistant Collector S Prashanth, DFO Gayathri, Collector Gauthami felicitated APMIP PD Feroze Khan for keeping the district on top in micro-irrigation.