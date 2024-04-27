Trivikram Srinivas visits ‘Usha Parinayam’ sets; blesses team

Director K. Vijay Bhaskar's upcoming family entertainer, "Usha Parinayam," received a special visit from acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, known for his iconic collaborations in Telugu cinema. Celebrating the conclusion of the film's shooting schedule, Trivikram extended his best wishes to the team.

Produced under Vijay Bhaskar Craft Productions, "Usha Parinayam" features Srikamal and newcomer Tanvi Akanksha in lead roles, with Vijay Bhaskar directing. The visit from Trivikram added a touch of prestige to the project, given his renowned partnership with Vijay Bhaskar.

The film's highlight, the item song "Ghallu.. Ghallu," features Srikamal and Seerat Kapoor, with choreography by Vijay Pollanki and music composed by Dhruvan. "Usha Parinayam" promises a vibrant, family-oriented experience, boasting a talented ensemble cast and captivating storyline.

With post-production underway, anticipation grows for "Usha Parinayam," set to charm audiences with its youthful appeal and engaging narrative.