Anantapur: Alternative dispute resolution catches up among litigants

Bar Council India member A Rami Reddy releasing a book on Mediation Compendium, in Anantapur on Thursday.

Alternative dispute resolution method is gaining momentum and catching up among litigants, says Bar Council India (BCI) member and Executive Vice-Chairman of BCI Trust A Rami Reddy.

Anantapur: Alternative dispute resolution method is gaining momentum and catching up among litigants, says Bar Council India (BCI) member and Executive Vice-Chairman of BCI Trust A Rami Reddy. He formally released a book on 'Mediation Compendium for law students' published by e-Mediation writings team at Sri Vijayanagar College of Law on Wednesday in Anantapur district.

In this pandemic period, a team of experts on mediation under umbrella of e-Mediation writings made an extensive work on its techniques, giving virtual training to pan India law students and also brought a Compendium of Mediation, in accordance with the new curriculum. BCI proposed mediation as part of Law Curriculum, stated Rami Reddy. EMW Andhra Pradesh coordinator and mediator N Hari Krishna and Sri Vijayanagar College of Law Principal Dr Raghavendra Chary were present.

