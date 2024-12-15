Delay In 'One Nation, One Election' Bills Introduction Announced

The Indian government has postponed introducing two crucial bills related to the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative in the Lok Sabha, as revealed in Sunday's revised business list. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, originally slated for Monday's session, have been removed from the day's agenda.

While the reason for this delay remains undisclosed, government sources suggest the bills may be presented later in the week, following the completion of financial matters, including the first batch of supplementary demands for grants scheduled for Monday's discussion. Though removed from the immediate schedule, the government maintains the flexibility to introduce these legislative proposals through a 'Supplementary List of Business' with the Speaker's approval.

These bills, which aim to enable simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, were previously distributed to Members of Parliament. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 4, will continue until December 20.