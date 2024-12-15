Development activities worth `30 cr launched in Puthalapattu constituency

Chittoor : In a significant boost to infrastructure and industry, Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar and Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan performed bhumi puja for Rs 30 crore worth of development projects in the constituency on Saturday.

The highlight of the event was the foundation stone ceremony for the Rs 23 crore private solar project at Bandarlapalli in Puthalapattu constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar assured that the district administration would provide full support to aspiring entrepreneurs. He emphasised the importance of industrial growth in creating employment opportunities beyond the traditional agriculture and horticulture sectors. “We are committed to assisting industrialists and fostering new ventures in the district, which will lead to more job opportunities”, he stated.

Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan praised the State government’s commitment to industrial development, driven by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision. “This solar project is a step towards the constituency’s growth and we hope to see further progress”, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Collector and MLA laid the foundation stone for road development works worth Rs 7.10 crore in Kasiralla village of Yadamari mandal. The new road works, funded under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), will improve connectivity with a new tar road stretching from Yadamari to Paradarami Reach.

Collector Sumit Kumar highlighted that the road works align with the directives of the Chief Minister to swiftly repair damaged roads and construct new ones in high-traffic areas. The project involves constructing an eight km road from the Tamil Nadu border to Yadamari police station, including four km of new road construction and repairs to the remaining stretch. This initiative is expected to benefit 12 habitations and two gram panchayats.

MLA Murali Mohan thanked the state leadership for their support in improving rural infrastructure. The road is expected to be completed within two months.

Former MLC Dorababu, R&B EE Srinivasulu, PR EE Chandrasekhar Reddy, local officials and community members were present.