Anantapur: Asani destroys horticulture crops in 400 hectares

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Rains caused by Asani cyclone on Monday and Tuesday in the twin districts including Puttaparthi damaged horticulture crops in an extent of 400 hectares including Banana in Putluru, Kalyandurg and Uravakonda in the district and in Puttaparthi, Kadiri and Kothacheruvu in Sathya Sai district. During the past 48 hours, highest rainfall was recorded in Kanaganapalle with 69 mm rainfall recorded and the lowest was in Bommanahal with 6.2 mm rainfall. More than 30 mandals recorded moderate to high rainfall. Gummagutta, Belugoppa, Chennekothapalle and Raptadu witnessed rainfall from 20 mm to 29 mm. Other mandals registered from 10 mm to 20 mm rainfall.

Banana, limes, chillies, mango, Papaya, oranges and Pomogranate plantations suffered damages. About 500 farmers horticulture crops suffered damages in more than 400 hectares in the twin districts. An estimated Rs 4 crore worth crops were damaged as on Tuesday. Rains are likely to continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Horticulture AD Chandrasekhar told The Hans India that the damages were more in Anantapur district than in Sathya Sai district.

A final report will be prepared on the horticulture crop damages after the cyclone ends and will send to the government to decide on compensation issues.