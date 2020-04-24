Anantapur: ASHA thanks Central government for ordinance in support of doctors

Anantapur: AP Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) thanked the Central government for issuing ordinance prescribing stern punishments to those who indulge in attacks on doctors and medical personnel.

Dr G V Somayajulu, in a statement on behalf of the association on Thursday, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving importance to the safety and security of medical and health staff engaged in fight against Covid-19.

At the same time, Dr Somayajulu suggested that the state and the Central governments should treat the medical professional who make ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty should be honoured in the same way as martyred soldiers who sacrifice their lives while protecting the nation.