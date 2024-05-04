Vijayawada: 14 constituencies identified as problematic

Vijayawada : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said cent per cent webcasting will be implemented in 14 problematic constituencies in the state as per the suggestions of election observers.

The CEO said as per the recommendations of election observers, Macherla, Vinukonda, Gurazala and Pedakurkapadu in Palnadu region, Ongole, Allagadda, Tirupati, Chandragiri, Vijayawada Central, Punganuru, Palamaner, Pileru, Rayachoti and Thamballapalle have been identified as problematic constituencies, where webcasting will be in force and more number of CRPF forces will be deployed to those constituencies.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Vyas conducted a review through video conference from Delhi on Friday on arrangements for conducting elections in the state. He also enquired about the steps taken to control election expenditure of candidate and flow of illegal items and money to influence voters.



CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena, additional DGP (law and order) S Bagchi, APSP battalion additional DGP Atul Singh, provision and logistics IGP Venkatramireddy, technical services IGP S Harikrishna, SEB IG S Raviprakash, IG (law and order) Senthilkumar, communications DIG N S J Lakshmi and election officials of all the districts participated.

