Anantapur: Awareness programme on millets held

Anantapur: An awareness programme on Siri grains was organised under the auspices of National Service Scheme at Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College here on Wednesday. Millet man of India Dr Khadar Vali was the chief guest and College chairman Ananta Ramudu was the special guest.

Chief guest Dr Khadar Vali said that consuming rice, wheat, milk, meat, untimely eating habits, genetically modified crops, chemical fertilisers, synthetic pesticides, herbicides play a vital role in polluting the environment and food, thereby spreading fatal diseases quickly.

Chairman Ananta Ramudu said that getting good health is in everyone’s hands and many things can be learned by organising such awareness sessions.

Principal Dr N Ramamurthy said the people of earlier generations, who ate siridhanyalu (millets) are strong and healthy even today and everyone, who is aware of good health, should eat millets.

College Skill Development Director Dr Surendra Naidu, National Service Scheme Officer Khalil Basha, faculty members and students participated in this programme.