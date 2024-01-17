Anantapur: Bharath receives National Youth award

Anantapur: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Nishith Pramanik has presented the PM’s Prestigious National Youth Award to Bisathi Bharath, hailing from a remote Kandikapula village in the district.

Commissioner of Youth Affairs Shushash Divso and Director of Youth Affairs Vinitha Sood were also present. The award was presented to Bharath at 77th National Youth festival in Nashik.

Bharath, who is working as District Youth Officer at Nehru Yuva Kendra, has dedicated his life for nation building through community development and has been rendering voluntary services since 2013. Besides himself declaring to donate his organs, he motivated nearly 355 youth for organ donation. He collected fund about Rs 80,000 and sent them to Central Armed Forces Fund during Flag Day.