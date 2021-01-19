Anantapur: CM YS Jagan realises dream of poor for own house

Anantapur: District in-charge and Minister for Municipalities and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has stated that the YSRCP government is living up to its promises made to the people during electioneering.

Participating in a meeting after disbursing house site pattas to people at Upparapalle layout in Anantapur district along with Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana here on Monday, Satyanarayana said the government was distributing 30.75 lakh house site pattas in the state.

The minister said that 1,628 beneficiaries were given house sites in 38 acres of land at Upparapalle layout. As many as 2.20 lakh odd beneficiaries in the district were given house pattas. While the district has 1,100 villages, 1,045 townships are coming up with all urban facilities and amenities in next 2-3 years, he stated.

The government considers the election manifesto as a sacred document equal to holy Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita, he pointed out and added the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to translate the poor man's dream of an own house into a reality. He said the chief minister would go to any extent to make the people happy.

Every house site beneficiary would be given Rs 1.80 lakh for building their house. The housing colonies would have all amenities like roads, drains, water supply and tree plantation with parks. He said the chief minister by crediting Rs 15,000 in 40 lakh mother's bank accounts had enriched every home with a festive atmosphere.

Satyanarayana said his ministry would be sanctioning underground drainage for Anantapur city. Already a detailed project report had been prepared and a GO would be issued in this regard. He promised all help to the municipality for city development.

Roads and Buildings Minister Sankara Narayana, joint collectors Nishanth Kumar, Dr A Siri and Gangadhar Goud and municipal commissioner Murthy and others were present.