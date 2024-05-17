Anantapur: Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar inspects security of strongrooms

Anantapur: District Collector and Election Officer Dr V Vinod Kumar inspected strongrooms established in JNTU here on Thursday. He stressed the importance of stringent security arrangements for strongrooms and the need for continuous vigilance until the counting process is completed.

He said security measures must be strictly adhered to and there should be no lapses in ensuring the safety of the strong rooms. Returning officer Rambhupal Reddy, election officers and others were present during the inspection.