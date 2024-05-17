  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar inspects security of strongrooms

Anantapur: Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar inspects security of strongrooms
x
Highlights

Anantapur: District Collector and Election Officer Dr V Vinod Kumar inspected strongrooms established in JNTU here on Thursday. He stressed the...

Anantapur: District Collector and Election Officer Dr V Vinod Kumar inspected strongrooms established in JNTU here on Thursday. He stressed the importance of stringent security arrangements for strongrooms and the need for continuous vigilance until the counting process is completed.

He said security measures must be strictly adhered to and there should be no lapses in ensuring the safety of the strong rooms. Returning officer Rambhupal Reddy, election officers and others were present during the inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X