Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu promises to resolve horticulture farmers' woes

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu assured the farmers of Garladinne mandal that he would do his best to resolve the grievance of farmers.

MP Talari Rangaiah and State Schools Monitoring Committee Chairman Aluri Sambasiva Rao were also present at the meeting with the collector.

The horticulture farmers told the collector that LPG gas pipelines were running through the horticulture crop fields of farmers and because of the pipelines touching the trees, they suffered damage. The farmers urged the collector to pay compensation to the farmers at the rate of Rs 3,000 per tree every year.

Since the livelihood of farmers are dependent purely on the produce and any damage to their plants on account of the pipelines should be compensated.



The collector gave a patient hearing and promised to arrangement a special meeting in this regard on September 10. Meanwhile the issue would be taken to the attention of the state government and a solution would be explored, he assured. Horticulture DD Padmalatha and special deputy collector Madhusudana Rao were present.