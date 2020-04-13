Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu to safeguard corona fighters

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu tightened his grip over his war against the coronavirus and in the process has embarked on several measures including organising separate accommodation for doctors treating the coronavirus patients or suspects or the primary and secondary contacts kept in quarantine centres by enhancing facilities and amenities.



Addressing a press conference at his chambers here on Monday, the Collector said that a decent hotel has been hired to convert into a temporary shelter for more than 50 doctors and for their assistants.

Saveera Hospital, RDT Battalapalle hospital and YSR Memorial hospitals have been converted into exclusive Covid-19 hospitals. Masks, gloves and footwear are supplied to all stakeholders in the war against Covid-19. About 17,000 N-95 masks and 71,000 surgical masks are currently stocked to meet with any exigencies, he added. At the Government General Hospital (GGH), separate OP for positive cases and non-positive cases was opened. The Indian Medical Association has offered to give 20 specialists from among the private doctors to join the war against the corona virus. As many as 71 house surgeons, who are in quarantine in the hostel, has been tested negative and will be returning to their duties to continue their fight.

As many as 18 mobile testing centres have been pressed into service, he said. At the testing centres in Battalapalle, there is facility for testing 210 per day and 90 at the AMC medical centre. So far, all the 41 blood samples sent to the centres tested negative. Assistant collector Jahnavi has been placed as the special officer for GGH hospital.